“My dream just came true.”
It all began with a message posted to a neighborhood site, and it ended up being a display of multiple communities coming together to support a family and help a little boy celebrate his birthday.
Caleb Carr celebrated his 8th birthday Thursday and knowing his love for Jeeps, his mom Heather posted asking if anyone with a Jeep would like to drive around, “you’d absolutely make this kid’s day, even if only one Jeep showed up to drive by.”
That wish for one Jeep turned into a massive outpouring from the community and, ultimately, more than 300 rode through the Carr’s neighborhood.
Caleb, who has autism, “has made it through a lot of challenges,” his mom shared. “He’s a fighter and he’s going to do well no matter what, she continued.
And it was for this little fighter that the Jeep community came together.
Once the post showed up on Facebook, Alan Glickman said he saw it and noted that he would see what he could do. He then proceeded to share it with a few area Jeep clubs and it just “blasted” from there, Glickman said.
Jeep owners reached out to be a part of this special event, which is what Tracie Hall with Wicked Jeeps NC Chapter said is “what Jeepers do. The Jeep family is strong,” she commented.
Glickman worked with the Troutman Police Department on traffic issues and asked for their assistance in organizing to which he shared that department “was very helpful.’
Jeeps gathered at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Troutman and lined up for the short ride to the Carr’s home. Police officers escorted the Jeeps out of the parking lot and along U.S. 21 to the house. Spectators at various homes along the way watched and videoed the procession.
Glickman said, “It’s totally awesome to see this many Jeeps. And it’s all for the right reasons.”
Heather said that she thought “it would just be one Jeep going by.” But as the Carr family waited at the end of the cul-de-sac in their Troutman neighborhood and they
were astonished to see the number of Jeeps, which when counted, came to 309 with still more trying to make their way to the home.
Plus, a second group was scheduled to make the circle to wish Caleb Happy Birthday that same evening at 6:30 p.m. for a sunset ride.
Members of Jeep clubs and individuals from Mooresville, Matthews, Hickory, Mocksville, Cornelius and more were part of the two groups displaying signs and wishing Caleb a Happy Birthday.
Caleb and his family watched the cars and with smiles on their faces, waved to those who passed by the circle and Heather shared that Caleb said, “my dream just came true.”
This was such a special day for the entire family Heather said. “Our entire family has been through a lot. This is incredible.”
Heather, a mother of seven children, said that the family had just moved here not long ago and she was overwhelmed by the response. “I wish I had the words. I really am overwhelmed. This is home and it makes me want to go buy a Jeep and get to know them all.”
Along with Caleb and his mom watching the parade were other members of the family, including sister and brother-in-law, Hannah and Blake Bailey, his sister Natalia Carr, brother Brendan Carr and his grandparents Brenda and Charlie Carr of Mooresville. Three other brothers, Aeden, Lincoln and Sebastian Carr, were unable to be there but expressed their wish that they could be there with the family.
Grandmother Brenda shared as they watched the event unfold that she was “fighting back tears. This is incredible. I’m speechless. He will remember this forever.”
Glickman said he asked Heather to place an empty trash barrel at the end of the street, which was another part of the special day as Jeep owners surprised Caleb and the entire family with birthday cards, gifts cards and other special gifts, placing them in the barrel as they went past.
The Jeep family also expressed how special the day was for them to be a part of as Nikki Steele said, “It’s pretty exciting. I love how the whole community is coming together for this little boy.”
Roberta Browne said that this was an “opportunity to share joy with others,” and it was great to see the “community rallying around.”
Others expressed that is was “incredible” and when seeing how many came out, “goosebumps” the one word used to describe the event.
And, while the calendar said the day was the end of April, Caleb said, “This is like Christmas with Jeeps.”
