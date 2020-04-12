I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, still processing the news that John Prine, singer, songwriter, and part of my youth, had died.
He touched millions with lyrics such as those about reaching out to people who were homeless, old, and isolated:
“So if you’re walking down the street sometime
And spot some hollow ancient eyes
Please don’t just pass ’em by and stare
As if you didn’t care,
Say, ‘Hello in there, hello.’ ”
I saw John Prine perform, for the third time, last year in Durham, North Carolina — — a singer in his early 70s in peak form for two-and-one-half hours nonstop, accompanied by a small band and later commanded the stage with only his voice and guitar.
I first ran across Prine in the very early ‘70’s.
I was at a night club called Ruby’s in Atlanta, Georgia. In those days, I was going to be a famous song writer and buy yachts and French villas and hang out with Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney.
That night the feature act was a “rising star” with a great-selling album. There was a black-and-white picture of him by the door where you came in. I was there because a friend thought he could get me a gig at this place on a weeknight and I wanted to see the stage first.
The house lights go down and a thin gangling guy walks out on stage, says he’s John Prine and starts singing. His voice, even then, had his famous raw sound to it and his songs didn’t fit country, folk, or rock — he was different. I remember turning to my friend while popping a peanut in my mouth and saying something to the affect that this guy was going nowhere.
Fast forward three years later and I’m doing small town gigs with a musician friend in a show based on songs written and recorded by a guy named — drum roll. Wait for it. John Prine!
My severe inability to ever be a talent scout for recording companies probably saved the music industry.
Except for Paul McCartney, Paul Simon and a few painters, there are not many old guys still producing great work. John Irving’s novel, “Avenue of Mysteries”, out several years ago was called by the New York Times as “…brainy, hilariously eccentric and beautifully human.” So was John Prine, at 73, right up until his death.
Before Responsibilities, house mortgages, and acid reflux, I took a turn at music. It got me out of the apartment and I met a lot of interesting people: Tom T. Hall, Rusty Goodman, Bobby Vinton and, once, I was asked to audition for a big law enforcement family banquet. So I did, standing before six seated 200-plus-pound unsmiling uniformed police officers — the committee for the banquet. It was a tough audition. Six heavy set muscular men simply could not bring themselves to sing along with “You Are My Sunshine”. But the secretary lady did. She hired me.
John Prine had a great illustrious career, though I doubt he ever sang to six unsmiling male police officers in a small room down the hall from a jail. And then there was the Shriners festival I performed at and a thunderstorm killed the power to the sound system just as I took stage. So, I walked out into the crowd and led everybody in “America the Beautiful”.
I had gotten the idea from reading an earlier newspaper story telling how John Prine had handled a similar situation. Thanks, John Prine, for everything you gave us.
