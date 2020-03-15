I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thinking how I’ve been a grind for 42 years, hitched to various plows, and now in retirement I am in need of frivolity and good food.
So, I recently attended an awesome cooking class conducted by Chris and Dawn Bumgarner of Suppers to You, a meal preparation/delivery service here in Statesville. While crushing San Marzano tomatoes for our class’s marinara sauce, a lost love for cooking returned and my heart sang.
Thank you for asking about this.
The wonder of gourmet cooking left me some time ago.
In the early ’90s, men grew bored with space exploration and tiger hunting and found their social status could rise by use of rolling pins, graters and electric mixers.
Manly traditions such as imported cigars and investment portfolios gave way to conversations about our inner feelings; we began interpreting art, which led us down the path to bouillabaisse and saffron. Men began exchanging golf clubs for spatulas and spoons. Saucepans flew off store shelves.
I purchased a yellow Caterpillar food processor and carried a Remington .45-caliber, chrome-plated garlic press strapped to my ankle. I threw out my collections of philosophy and history and acquired cookbooks by Beard, Lagasse, Graham Kerr, and Crocker (Betty).
The kitchen became an extension of my personality.
I experimented with flambés, gnocchi and Hollandaise. I once elevated a lowly casserole by substituting wahoo for tuna and infused the cream of mushroom soup with Hungarian oak smoke. The casserole was a hit. I imported white pepper from Siberia. The only dill weed I would use grew in fields where flavor was enhanced by classical music, played live, daily, by a formally dressed string quartet. I stored 12 varieties of turmeric in my gun safe.
But this all came to an end at a gourmet water bar in Dodge City.
I was sipping lavender-infused glacier water when a young man wearing a chef’s hat approached me. He claimed to know I’d sprinkled dill on some poached salmon and hissed: “Dill is a catering cliché. I would have used watercress.” Creative chefs talk tough.
I put down my drink and raised both hands. “Don’t do this kid …” I pleaded, but people were already moving away from us. We faced off at 10 paces.
He was fast and went into a scathing review of an arugula salad I’d made, claiming my virgin olive oil wasn’t so virgin and my plain Parmesan shavings had been too thick.
“The shavings weren’t just Parmesan, kid, but Parmigiano-Reggiano — the Holy Cheese from Italy. Your mistake.” The words left my mouth like a six-shooter and he gasped, clutched his chest and collapsed. By the time I reached him, it was over. I closed his eyes, walked away, caught an Uber to the airport, and decided I was finished with gourmet cooking. Forever.
Back home, I threw away the platinum tongs, carbon-fiber cookie sheets, my NASA-engineered pots and pans, and vowed never to cook again. I went on binges of frozen pizza, vending machine sushi and packaged cakes made by a girl named Debbie.
Then my lovely wife suggested we take a cooking class hosted by Suppers to You.
Dawn, our teacher, was encouraging and guided our group through the minefield of heating oil mixed with butter, then we tackled seasoning and flavors. The results were two delicious sauces, a playful marinara and a silky Alfredo.
I’ve been processed-food clean ever since, and my cooking mojo is back. So, give Chris and Dawn a call. They’ll take it from there. Life is good.
