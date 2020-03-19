The Statesville ABC Board announced Thursday it's revising store hours to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, business hours for the Statesville ABC stores will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, a news release stated.
The move is in lockstep with actions taken by the Mooresville and Mecklenburg county ABC Boards.
The release further stated the board will continue to monitor recommendations by state and local officials.
