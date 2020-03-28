Alexander County has reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
Leeanne Whisnant, director of Alexander County Consolidated Human Services, stated in a news release that the patient is at home and recovering well.
“We hope this is an isolated case, but are treating this very seriously because we want to contain the virus as much as possible,” Whisnant stated in the release. “While we had tried to be optimistic that there wouldn’t be a case of coronavirus in Alexander County, it was just a matter of time as the virus continues to spread across North Carolina and the United States.”
As of Saturday, 49 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Alexander County, with one positive result, 27 negative results, and 21 pending, the release stated.
Whisnant said that Gov. Roy Cooper’s Friday “stay at home” executive order “should help contain the virus across the entire state.”
“Although the restrictions may prove difficult for some of our citizens and businesses, the governor’s executive order will help flatten the curve as less people will come in contact with each other, which is how this highly-contagious virus is spread,” Whisnant stated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the virus that causes COVID-19 is spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs, the release states.
