Honoring local heroes is what Michael Bay, owner of Alino Pizzeria, plans to do April 16.
Thursday will be Heroes Appreciation Day at Alino Pizzeria in Mooresville, and any health care worker, police officer, firefighter or teacher can receive a complimentary whole Sorrento or Margherita pizza.
All you have to do to receive the pizza is show your workplace ID badge for takeout at the local pizzeria at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main St., Mooresville, from noon to 7:30 p.m. They request one pizza per hero. Note: The pizzeria will not be able to take call-in orders on this special day.
The Sorrento pizza includes pepperoni, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil and garlic, while the Margherita pizza has fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil and garlic.
Alino previously hosted a Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day in March and gave away more than 2,000 pizzas. The giveaway will include “additional heroes who are working to keep us safe and educate our children.”
“We’re doing this to say thank you. Thank you for everything you’re giving to our community,” says Bay.
A native of Turkey, Bay moved to the United States nearly 20 years ago. Now, he says, he wants to give back to the country that welcomed him.
Alino Pizzeria opened in Mooresville in 2015 and is known for authentic Neapolitan-style pizza.
They prepare their three most popular pizzas every day at reduced prices. They are selling the Margherita, Sorrento and Bianca pizzas for $10 each.
Learn more about Alino at http://www.alinopizzeria.com/.
