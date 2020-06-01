A crowd of about 70 people peacefully protested in Statesville Sunday night.
The All Lives Matter gathering walked throughout downtown Statesville, to the Statesville Police Department and Iredell County Detention Center and returned to Mitchell Community College before making a trip to Mayor Costi Kutteh’s house.
A heavy police presence could be seen surrounding the group, but the protest was peaceful throughout.
Tanesha Turner, who organized the event, also led a protest Saturday night. She said that one came together in about an hour and had around 12 people. A night later a larger crowd formed.
The protests were in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while handcuffed. A white police officer, who had a knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, has been charged in the case. The lack of a first-degree murder charge in the case, the delay in the charges that were issued and the lack of charges involving other officers who responded have sparked nationwide protests for days. Some have turned violent, but not the one in Statesville.
“We all come together to see if we can make a change and let people know in our community, in the city of Statesville know we won’t stand for this and we don’t ever want something like this to happen in our community,” Turner said.
She, like others involved, said her community both feels the impact of Floyd's death, and other incidents nationally, and wants to help. She saw a neighbor making signs and decided that she needed to get involved as well. This is her first time to organize a protest.
“We feel threatened. We feel intimidated. We feel scared,” she said. “There’s a better way to handle situations where they’re not to the height of being escalated, and get to where we’re not being afraid of them and they’re not afraid of us.”
“Hands up, don’t shoot” chants echoed throughout downtown early in the evening. There were a variety of signs proclaiming: "My son will not be a hashtag”, “How many more must fight and die for justice” and "Black Lives Matter", among other sayings.
The chants of those in attendance echoed across a quiet, but muggy, downtown. One could hear the voices chanting from several blocks away.
Police cars were parked at intersections and lots throughout the downtown area as the marchers made their trek. They started at 7:30 p.m. and the event went past 10 p.m.
Some joined the group on foot. People stopped and respectfully watched, filming as the group passionately chanted and protested the loss of black lives at the hands police.
In Statesville, they were just trying to be heard.
“All of the violence with the police as far as it comes to black people, what happened to Floyd,” said Kyah Feimster, who was on hand with her 13-year-old cousin.
Her cousin, Kennedy Turner, said that she heard about the gathering from her dad.
“It is very powerful,” she said of taking part in the protest. “It is so moving.”
Kutteh stepped out of his home and spoke with the protesters, who were on his doorstep sometime around 10 p.m.
Among the topics covered was policing of minorities, child care in south Statesville and how city dollars need to find their way to minority communities as readily as white areas.
Kutteh said to the people who gathered on the street in front of his home near Mitchell Community College that he had the utmost respect for what they were doing.
“Your message is being heard,” he said., adding that “it’s important we work together” and that not all the change can come from the city of Statesville. Police were blocking the road in front of his house during the protest.
The protesters planned to return Monday night on the steps of city hall.
Ora Friday was marching with her 16-month-old son and her grandmother, who turned 66 Sunday, forefront in her mind.
She marched the entire route and was getting ready to head home.
“Normally I’m pretty passionate about these things,” she said of her decision to join the protest. “I think this is the first time a BLM or ALM protest has happened in Statesville. I really wanted to take the opportunity to show support for my people. By that, I mean all the people who are here and all who have died unlawfully at the hands of police officers.
“I just wanted to support the cause.”
A native of Statesville, she said that the protesters were working on keeping it peaceful. She said a couple of the officers on hand had shown “empathy and compassion” and said they appreciated the group remaining peaceful.
“We’re trying to do it in a peaceful way and we’re trying to keep the peace because this is where we live,” she said. “This is where I am raising my son. This is where my family is from. I don’t want people to tear this city up. I don’t think it’s OK for us to tear this city up. I do appreciate being heard and there’s been so much support from people. People are so indifferent about these things.
“I think it’s pretty simple … If you saw that most recent video of George Floyd ... I don’t think there’s anyone on this planet who would say nine minutes on your neck is OK. I just think it’s not fair. I really hope there is a change. I don’t think we’re going to get a change until those who are in charge will treat us like we matter.”
As Xavier Rucker explained, the Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter go hand in hand. And on Sunday, this group was trying to make a point – that every life has value, and should be valued.
“We’re saying Black Lives don’t matter to others. At the same time, we want to matter. When we matter, all lives matter.”
Turner commended the younger generation for turning out to support the event.
She was also pleased to see that it remained peaceful throughout.
“I was grateful that everyone held their composure,” she said. “We wanted it to feel nice and loving and caring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.