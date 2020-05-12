IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Hayden Turner and Ashley Riffe of Statesville, a boy, Finley Sage, on April 29.
To Cody T. Gray of Statesville, a boy, Legend Dakhari Terrell, on April 30.
To Tiora Jones and Raven Ramseur of Statesville, a girl, Te'Ora De'Cole Jones, on May 2.
To Jeremy and Ashley Cauthen of Statesville, a girl, Caylee Nichole Cauthen, on May 2.
To Cameron McLaurin and Courtney Melvin of Archdale, a girl, Althea Rae McLaurin on May 3.
