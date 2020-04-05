The Bishop of Charlotte will offer series of liturgies online from an empty cathedral for a series of Easter messages.
While in-person services have been canceled in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, the bishop will lead the live-streamed services from an empty St. Patrick Cathedral. The series will “carry Easter’s message of hope and renewal,” according to a news release from the Dioceses of Charlotte.
For the first time in the history of the Diocese of Charlotte, all Catholic churches will be closed to the public during Holy Week due to the pandemic, the release states.
Bishop Peter J. Jugis will hold the masses beginning Palm Sunday, which is today.
“Recounting the events of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, His institution of the Eucharist at the Last Supper, and His Crucifixion, death and Resurrection, these liturgies convey the message of hope and love that the Risen Christ brings to the world — a message needed now more than ever,” the release states.
Services will air on the diocese’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/dioceseofcharlotte, as follows:
» Palm Sunday, April 5 at 11 a.m.
» Chrism Mass, April 7 at 10 a.m.
» Mass of the Lord’s Supper, April 9 at 7 p.m.
» Good Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m.
» Easter Vigil, April 11 at 8 p.m.
» Easter Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
Replays after each Mass will be also available on YouTube. Liturgies will include special prayers for all those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
