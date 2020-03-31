The American Red Cross is holding several blood drives in Iredell County in the next month to meet the ongoing need for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Maya Franklin, external communications manager for the Charlotte metro branch of the American Red Cross.
The first of many upcoming blood drives is Wednesday from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at the Monticello United Methodist Church, located at 308 Island Ford Road.
Franklin said that the Red Cross initially faced challenges locally and nationwide as blood donations went down as the pandemic grew in the United States. Since then, she said, people have stepped up and given much-needed blood.
The need is still growing though, as the pandemic has not hit its apex.
“This is a crisis that doesn’t have an end date,” Franklin said.
Franklin encouraged people to schedule donations to maintain a limited blood supply.
Donated whole blood lasts for 42 days, she said, and blood platelets last for five days.
“The need for blood is constant,” Franklin said, “and blood has a shelf life.”
Franklin also encouraged those unable to donate blood to ask their loved ones to do so. She added that there are volunteer opportunities such as helping register donors and offering a location as a donation site.
COVID-19 precautions Franklin said that they ask those donating blood to not arrive at their appointment if they are sick.
She also said that they read temperatures when donors arrive. They also ask donors if they have traveled recently and if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
They also ask donors to frequently use hand sanitizer.
The staff at donation sites frequently uses hand sanitizer as well. They change gloves in between donors and wipe down donor beds with sanitizer.
Franklin said these precautions are in place to ensure a safe environment for donors as they donate blood at a time of critical need.
“We need people to understand that the need for blood is ongoing,” Franklin said.
