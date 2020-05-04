The body of a man who fell off a tube on Lake Norman on Sunday afternoon has been recovered.
Emergency personnel from Iredell and Lincoln counties were called to an area off Stonemarker Road on Sunday afternoon, said N.C. Wildlife Officer Matthew Lee. He said the man was one of three people on a tube and he fell off. He did not resurface, and a search was launched.
Crews from the Iredell and Lincoln County Sheriff’s offices lake patrol, along with firefighters and emergency personnel, all responded.
Lee said the man was in his 40s. His identity has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.