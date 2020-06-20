Nearly a week after a man failed to resurface after jumping off a boat, he was found off Point of View Drive.
Aaron Jones, of Greensboro, jumped off a boat near the Iredell-Catawba line last Sunday afternoon and did not resurface, according to officials. Jones was listed as in his 20s.
A second person who tried to assist Jones was pulled from the water by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol and was treated by Iredell EMS that day.
N.C. Wildlife Officer Matthew Lee said Jones’ body was recovered around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a boater spotted him and called 911.
Lee said crews were out searching for Jones Saturday morning and were in the area when the call came in.
He said law enforcement, along with emergency personnel from various fire departments, started the search immediately after receiving the call last Sunday.
“We’ve been out searching every day since Sunday,” Lee said.
Lee said Jones was recovered in the general area where the search had concentrated throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.