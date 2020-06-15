Bright Blessings LKN, whose mission is to brighten the lives of homeless and impoverished children in Iredell and North Mecklenburg counties, will be having its first summer collection drive.
Children are served through the Bless-a-Birthday and Gifts of Care programs, whose volunteers collect, wrap and distribute bags of gifts and supplies to area schools so that children in need won’t feel left out on their birthdays during the school year.
The collection drive that will help fill the program’s gift closet for fall and winter birthdays will take place through July.
Local businesses and churches have stepped up as sites for the program’s collection boxes. Each box has a theme of items to help the Bless-a-Birthday program. Items being sought include board games, books, craft sets, sports equipment and party supplies, such as wrapping paper and napkins.
Collection boxes can be found at the following locations:
Bowes Chiropractic, 311 Williamson Road, No. 104, Mooresville;
Brat Status Party Spa, 807 Williamson Road, Suite 206, Mooresville;
Lifeworks Chiropractic, 331 Alcove Road, Suite 102, Mooresville;
McIntosh Law Firm, 209 Delburg St., No. 203, Davidson;
Thee Salon, 8598 E. NC 150, Terrell;
Genpak, 10601 Westlake Dr., Charlotte;
When North Carolina moves into Phase 3 of its state health safety plan, additional collection box locations will be announced in Mooresville and Cornelius.
Although the recently ended school year was short, Bright Blessings volunteers enjoyed brightening the lives of many youngsters in area schools and even at one local shelter, Hope of Mooresville.
Park View Elementary School Counselor Lindsay Ferro stated, “Bless-a-Birthday” has been a wonderful addition to our school. We often have students whose birthday goes unnoticed because families can’t afford to celebrate them. However, this year our students are able to celebrate their special day with their class, as well as receive birthday gifts to go home.”
For additional information, contact program coordinator Linda Morris at linda@brightblessings.usa.
