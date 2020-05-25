A special tribute was set up for veterans along Bailey Farm Road Monday, with an opportunity to see remembrances of those from North Carolina who had died in combat.
Pictures of veterans lost in the military sat on poster board underneath tents and in a trailer. Each portrait came with a name, the soldier’s hometown, birth and death dates and the location they were killed.
Burgess Bailey greeted people as they entered the display, utilizing social distancing requirements from the state. He shared a few words about the sacrifice of the enlisted and how they were to thank for freedoms we enjoy before leading a group prayer.
“The currency of freedom isn’t silver and gold,” he said. “The color of the currency isn’t green, the color is red; it’s blood.”
For the veterans in attendance, those names were a symbol of community and loss.
Walking among the portraits was John Horton. He was looking for a friend named Freddie Dobbins who was killed during a tour in Vietnam. He said Memorial Day was a time for him to reflect on that friendship.
“You have to look at it from the standpoint that these are brothers that have given their best,” he said.
Members of the American Legion Harmony Post 113 conducted a 21-gun salute at noon. Several audience members stood and saluted while others recorded video with their phones.
Kenneth McGhee said he was a new American Legion member and came to see his colleagues in action. He also came to pay respects.
“I got drafted in ‘65 at the peak of when they were taking boys away,” he said. “Boys of our age used to be running all around, and then all of a sudden they were gone.”
William J. Summer chimed in saying he remembered how veterans returning home were treated with hostility, some being called women and baby killers. He said just learning to be in a family environment for him was a struggle.
“Adjusting back into society was a thing in itself,” he said.
Retired First Sgt. Barry Marlowe said he saw photos of many of the men that shaped his military career.
“When I first went into (the military), these guys were my heroes,” he said. “All the guys in senior leadership had most likely been in Vietnam.”
He also wants to preserve their sacrifice.
“We absolutely are free,” he said. We’ve been given a legacy to enjoy. We need to appreciate it.”
