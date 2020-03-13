Reps. Ted Budd and Ross Spano introduced a bill in Congress on Friday offering tax credits for employers who let their employees work from home.
The bill is called the Safeguarding Americans from Epidemics or SAFE at Work Act.
“I think it’s common sense to incentivize employers to allow their employees to telework in order to stop the spread of this virus,” Budd said. “We must take this threat seriously and take every step possible to ensure the safety of our citizens.”
Employers allowing their employees to work from home at least 12 days a month will be eligible for a $1,200 tax credit per year for each qualifying employee.
The bill also allows employees to deduct home-office expenses for tax years 2020 and 2021.
