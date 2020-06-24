Rep. Ted Budd received the Freedom Fighter Award from FreedomWorks Tuesday.
The “award recognizes exceptional members of the House and Senate who have proven to be dedicated supporters of economic freedom and personal liberty.”
Budd, in a statement, said “I’m very proud to receive the Freedom Fighter Award for the third year in a row. FreedomWorks is one of the guiding lights in the movement for individual and economic liberty, so receiving this award means a lot to me. I will continue the fight for freedom and liberty in Congress each and every day.”
The group lauded Budd’s fight against wasteful spending in announcing the award.
“Rep. Ted Budd has been a Freedom Fighter each year during his time in Congress. Rep. Budd has led the charge against wasteful spending, is one of the loudest voices preventing the House from reinstating earmarks, and is a strong advocate for second chance legislation like the Fair Chance Act. We continue to appreciate Rep. Budd’s courage in office and we look forward to continuing to work with him,” said FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon.
