Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) has received the Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The award recognizes members of Congress, “who have demonstrated the leadership critical to advancing policies that support America’s free enterprise system,” according to a news release.
“It is a true honor to be among the first members of Congress to receive this award,” Budd said in a statement. “Ensuring that America’s economic recovery from COVID-19 is swift and long-lasting will require our leaders to recommit to the principles of economic freedom and free enterprise that fueled the most prosperous economy in a generation.
“I look forward to continuing that work on behalf of our country and the state of North Carolina.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.