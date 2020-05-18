Vince Cason learned by doing.
His Statesville business, Vince’s Good as Gold, has been a part of the community on Shelton Avenue for 20 years. But his skill working on motorcycles has an even longer history.
Originally from Florida, Cason has spent most of his career working on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He can do most anything on them, particularly the older ones. He’s honed his skills first working for Tilley’s Harley-Davidson and then with his own business.
But for a while, he worked in another area.
“I had a body shop for couple of years, but that was a mistake,” he said. “I worked on bikes on the side. But I’ve worked on Harleys since the ’70s.”
Why was it a mistake? He says because he started to share it with a partner, then ended up with it solo when the partner backed out and he had too much invested. Soon, though, he was back to his true love full time: Harleys.
He honed his skills first working on his own bikes, then at Tilley’s. Soon, though, he wanted to be his own boss.
“I got tired of working for somebody else,” he said. “I found this garage, I knew some people so I just started up.”
And he’s been there ever since.
He fixes Harleys, restores them — whatever a customer needs, he can do. Particularly with the older bikes.
“I fix them, restore them, build them,” he says. “Whatever has to do with Harley, I can do it.
“I’ve just built them over the years. One or two a year. I do service work mostly.”
He learned by doing, but also took the course work needed to be a Harley-certified mechanic.
“I’ve got awards and I went through their classes,” he said. “I went to a couple of upgrade schools over the years.”
Over time, obviously the bikes — and the way they get worked on — have changed dramatically. But the essence of them remains the same.
“It’s changed quite a bit,” he said of the work he does. “But it’s still a Harley.”
He still likes to ride, too, though he says he doesn’t have as much time to do so anymore.
When he does, it’s usually a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing.
“I take off with no place in mind,” he said.
As to business, he’s been at the same location all these years. Asked how many employees he had when he started versus now, Cason laughs.
“Counting me? One,” he said.
That has allowed him to build his reputation on his own.
He says he gets bikes in from out of state to work on — people have heard of him and want him to do the work.
That’s the type of business he wants to run. And the reason he thinks he’s been around for so long — his basic approach to Good as Gold.
“My word is my bond,” he said. “I try to do what I say. I try to treat everybody right. If I say something, I’m going to do it.”
