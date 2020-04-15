When the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in North Carolina joining the national trend to limit social movement, CareNet Counseling sprang into action to adjust.
As an essential service, we are committed to providing clinical mental health care to all of our clients — while also protecting our clients and staff.
Because of the quick actions and flexibility of CareNet’s compassionate team, we have enabled our counselors throughout the state to continue providing secure, internet-based telehealth service.
Today, 90 percent of our counselors have transitioned to telehealth, and we’ve taken steps to ensure our offices that remain open are safe for counselors and clients.
By all accounts, the need for counseling is as crucial now as ever.
Our referrals continue to be strong and our counselors are still working at full capacity.
We remain committed to serving clients regardless of their ability to pay.
In this difficult time, CareNet Counseling will continue to be a source of strength for our communities.
