The reality of COVID-19 has redefined what daily life looks like for many. As social distancing proved to be one of the best responses to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Center for Grief and Healing at Carolina Caring began to reimagine what grief support might look like for those who had lost someone they loved.
That is how the idea of starting the online bereavement group, Support for the Journey, was born.
“We recognized that families receiving our bereavement care were more isolated,” said Kelly Tate, vice president of community relations for Carolina Caring. “The rituals that bring closure are postponed, and the embrace that brings comfort is not always possible. It has become more challenging for people who are grieving the loss to find the support they need.”
Carolina Caring has begun offering two on-going virtual support groups to any adult in the Carolina Caring service area who has experienced a death. Led by counselors who specialize in grief and loss, Support for the Journey will offer several days and times from which to choose. Groups are open to individuals served by Carolina Caring as well as others in our community who are grieving.
Participants are welcome to join an online grief support group for no charge at any time but must register in advance by contacting Wanda Spurling at 828-466-0466, ext. 3201 or wspurling@carolinacaring.org.
