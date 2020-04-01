Todd Carver began his education to become a law enforcement officer at Mitchell Community College, and now he’s back there, coordinating the program to train the next generation.
Carver, who retired as a major with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year, is now heading up the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at MCC. He succeeded Tina Fleming, who is now the police chief in Troutman.
“I am so excited,” he said.
Carver began his law enforcement career more than 30 years ago after he finished a stint in the U.S. Air Force. His first stop upon leaving the military was MCC to obtain his basic law enforcement certification.
At Mitchell, he met Gordon Knight, who headed the program for a number of years. Now, he said, he wants to be the Gordon Knight for the next generation of law enforcement officers.
Dr. Tim Brewer, MCC president, said he’s confident Carver is the man who can do just that.
“The college is very fortunate to have Todd Carver on our staff,” Brewer said. “He brings to the college his experience, knowledge and professionalism that will foster growth and development in our BLET program as well as other public safety programs. He is a proven hard worker and dedicated to those we serve throughout the county.”
Carver’s not entirely a new face at MCC. He’s served as a BLET instructor for several years and, he said, it’s that experience that led him to pursue this job.
“I loved every minute of it,” he said. “I got to see young people go from students to becoming law enforcement officers.”
He cited one former student, Adam Blackburn, now a detective with the sheriff’s office.
“I saw him grow from BLET to become a deputy and he’s now a detective,” Carver said.
One thing Carver stressed was the need for law enforcement officers to continue learning, even after finishing the BLET program. Carver went on to reach his associate’s degree, then bachelor’s, followed by his master’s degree. “This is just the start of learning for a good officer,” he said. “There is so much to learn after finishing BLET.”
He said his own experience as a law enforcement officer is an example of that. He said he started as a patrol officer for the Mooresville Police Department and, later, with the sheriff’s office moved into a supervisory role. Ultimately, he moved into the chain of command at the sheriff’s office. Every advancement, he said, provided him with new skills.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said Carver’s work ethic and vast array of experience will make him a good BLET director.
“He’s served in nearly any capacity with the sheriff’s office, and did a great job,” Campbell said. “He is a great asset to the BLET program.”
MCC Director of Public Safety David Bullins said that a month into his new job, Carver is already making a difference.
“He is already implementing new ideas. We’re looking forward to expanding our BLET program offerings. His innovation and energy will be well-received by the Iredell County law enforcement agencies,” he said.
Carver said he’s got a couple of ideas to expand the BLET program and one of those is to start a class at the Mooresville MCC campus. He said he’s also hoping to start a criminal justice class at the Career Academy and Technical School.
“You have to be 20½ to take BLET, and this will give 18-year-olds a path to obtain their associate’s degree and then slip right into BLET,” he said.
There’s no timeline on when that program will come to CATS but Carver said he believes it will happen and will be another possibility for those planning a career in law enforcement.
Carver said he’s coming into the role of educating the new generation of law enforcement officers at the right time. The demand for law enforcement, firefighting and health careers is increasing, and the current pandemic is highlighting the need for those careers, he said.
While MCC is closed to most students due to the coronavirus pandemic, those in some programs are continuing their educations with appropriate safety guidelines.
Carver said it would be difficult to halt the BLET program. The night class began in August and is five tests away from finishing. Halting the class now would mean they would need to start over, Carver said.
If everyone passes their remaining tests and the state exam, between the night and day class, 21 new law enforcement officers will finish late this spring.
Carver said he hopes they will learn more than just what’s needed to pass tests in the BLET program. He said he hopes the future officers will heed his advice about continuing to embrace new ideas and methods of doing things. That’s because he wants the same things for them that Gordon Knight and others provided when he walked through the doors at MCC many years ago.
“This is a great time to be an officer,” he said.
