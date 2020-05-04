The sale wasn’t scheduled to start until 7 a.m. Thursday but folks started showing up an hour earlier in the hopes of scoring 40-pound boxes of chicken.
Case Farms was selling boxes of chicken breasts and tenders for $40 and boxes of whole legs and thigh quarters for $20, and by 11:30 a.m., the boxes of legs and thighs were all that was left.
“It’s been very, very busy,” said Case’s Joseph Hildebran as he helped co-worker Kyle Setlemyre collect cash from drivers as they inched their way toward the loading area.
Jared Birchman of Case Farms said this is the second sale in Statesville and they’ve held similar sales in Morganton, Newton-Conover and Shelby.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused shortages and limits on poultry and meat at grocery stores which is one of the reasons these sales are so well-received.
The chicken Case Farms sells at these events is a result of the restrictions that closed restaurants across the state to dine-in service.
“We have all this chicken that we normally sell to restaurants and we don’t want it to go to waste,” Birchman said.
For the sale Thursday, Case brought six trailers full of chicken. Birchman said each trailer holds 40,000 pounds of chicken, and by midmorning, four trailers remained.
Birchman said it’s a good feeling to be able to provide people with a commodity they need.
“The worst feeling I’ve had so far was when I had to tell people we were out of chicken breasts,” he said. “This helps people.”
He said he’s unsure if another sale will be held in Statesville and recommended that people folks check the Case Farms Facebook page for updates. “That’s where they announce the sales,” he said.
