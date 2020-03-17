Charter Spectrum is offering free internet and Wi-Fi access for households with students who do not already subscribe to the service.
“Many Americans have been or will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19,” the company said in a release. “We know Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their life. To ease the strain in this challenging time, Charter commits to a Student Remote Educational Offer for 60 days.”
The offer went into effect on Friday. It covers households with kindergarten through 12th and/or college students who do not already subscribe to Spectrum internet and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. In addition, installation fees will be waived for new student households.
Charter has also taken steps to “ensure that Americans do not lose internet or landline phone services as a result of hardships caused by coronavirus.” In these exceptional circumstances, Charter commits to a Keep America Connected Pledge for 60 days effective to:
» Not terminate services for 60 days because of inability to pay bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic
» Waive any late fees that are incurred because of economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic
» Charter will open Wi-Fi hot spots across its footprint for public use.
As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends, the release states.
To enroll in the Student Remote Educational Offer or the Keep America Connected Pledge, call 844-488-8395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.