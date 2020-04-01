Christ Boulevard United Methodist Church is still planning to host its feeding program for veterans this month but will be making changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jim Morton, a member of the church who helps with the program, said this month’s program still wil be held on the second Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
However, due to recommendations concerning the coronavirus, Morton said, the church is changing its procedures.
“People start showing up at 2:30 and sit in the fellowship hall and have donuts (provided by Daylight Donuts) and socialize,” he said.
That will not be possible for the foreseeable future, he said.
And those picking up food came into the rear of the church and shopped much as they would at a grocery store, he said.
Starting with the April feeding program, he said, those taking part will stay in their cars and volunteers will bring out boxed food for a single person, couple or family.
He said volunteers will bring the meals to the car. “We have two overhangs in case of rain,” he said.
He said the coronavirus situation means a change in the number of volunteers as well.
“We usually have 19 to 20 people show up to help,” Morton said.
About 75% of church members help in the feeding program,” Morton said.
“We’re keeping it to four now,” he added.
Morton said Christ Boulevard is continuing the efforts to feed veterans despite the virus for a simple reason.
“People still need help,” he said.
The veterans feeding program at Christ Boulevard is held the second Thursday of each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 1947 E. Broad St., Statesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.