Wanting to reach out to the congregation, several members of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church along with some of the church staff were offering encouragement Wednesday afternoon.
The encouragement came in a variety of forms as the cars lined up waiting, sometimes in double rows, for a time of prayer with the church’s pastor, the Rev. Chris Fitzgerald. After the prayer, each could receive a bag of produce.
By 12:30 p.m. approximately 30 to 35 cars had come for the prayer time.
“We are just trying to do what we can,” said Fitzgerald, prior to his greeting the next car.
The church’s secretary said that she saw this idea online and wanted to be able to implement it here at the Statesville church. By 11 a.m. Wednesday, there were cars waiting to participate in this special church event.
As the cars entered the parking lot, they were greeted by Danny Campbell and Joe Nicks, who passed out packets containing a church directory and bulletin along with a copy of Fitzgerald’s sermon to each of the cars
There were also instructions included on how to get online for Sunday’s service.
And, there was something for the children as well, including a Bible and coloring sheet.
After they received their information and chatted a few minutes, they moved to where Fitzgerald greeted them and asked how he could pray for them.
Shouts of “I miss you” could be heard from the cars as they pulled up and answered back with “I miss you all too,” said Fitzgerald.
One of the church members, Jane Frederick, said they came today because, “this is our home church, and we are blessed. We all need prayer and some uplifting during this turmoil and pandemic.”
The last stop was a visit with Nancy Campbell and Linda Gladden as they made up bags of produce which had been donated to the church by Cheney Brothers.
Matt Harrold, who works for Cheney Brothers and is the church’s part-time youth pastor, helped to get the food to be shared.
Fitzgerald said that normally this food goes to restaurants. However, since some of those are closed and it would have gone to waste, the food was being shared with the public in this way.
“We also took some to shut-ins and put it at their door steps,” said Fitzgerald.
When asked what brought them to the church to volunteer, Campbell said she and husband Danny had been contacted by a member of the church and asked if they could come lend a hand, and they both were willing to help out.
Gladden said that “it just felt like the right thing to do.”
Campbell said that “these have been trying times,” to which Gladden added that they “hope to do this again next Wednesday or until they run out.”
While all of the volunteers and those attending were following the specified guidelines of social distancing and wearing gloves, they gave “air hugs” and shared smiles and words of encouragement to one another.
“It’s been a good day,” a church official said. “We give God the glory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.