It started as a simple idea. What could this church community do to help others in the community?
As the coronavirus outbreak led to increasing restrictions, and as increasing reports of those who had lost their jobs or were unable to work during the pandemic, Friendship United Methodist Church members tried to come up with a way to help. When they looked around, they saw need — one they could fill with a community garden on the church property.
No one remembers exactly how the idea evolved. Pastor Kristy Burnette and Bobbi Williams seem to have fine-tuned things, though, and the group decided to create the garden.
“We are constantly having conversation about how we can connect with our community,” Burnette said. “As the COVID-19 and we started to see things on TV and people struggling and all, we realized that food would be a way that we might be able to reach out. So it just kind of went from there.
Someday it could be tended and used by members of the community surrounding the Friendship Road Church. Right now, though, members of the church have started the project.
It will be the greater community, though, that reaps the rewards of this effort.
The garden right now is in four large metal containers that were donated. Williams said they reached out to their membership and “started asking for different resources and things just started showing up.”
Church members found people to donate needed items, or donated them.
A small group came together and put the gardens together — while practicing proper social distancing.
The metal rounds — perhaps originally a silo — were cut into four pieces. Soil was donated. Work was put in. Suddenly, the idea was a garden needing only the plants. Those will come this Saturday after the threat of one last frost had passed.
“There are a few folks that is what they know how to do so this will be their way of being in ministry, especially right now when we’re kind of separated from our building and from each other,” Burnette said. “We’ll have some that maintain the garden.”
The garden will include tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and zucchini. This year, members will pick the vegetables and either drop them off where needed, or put them in an enclosed container on church property for people to pick up as needed.
The project goes a step further, though.
“We’re asking folks in the congregation who have gardens every year to plant an extra row of something so they can bring that as well. It’s based on the Biblical practice of gleaning where we’re told not to go all the way to the edge of our crops. Leave those for the poor. It will our way of doing that with folks who already garden just do a little bit extra.”
For Burnette and the church, it’s a seemingly simple way to reach out and help the community. They are already trying to reach out and help with remote learning as well. The fellowship hall remains open for those who need WiFi access for school or work. They are also adding a prayer wall where people can write concerns on a ribbon and tie them to the wall, then members will pray for those concerns.
It all serves as a way for the church to remain active within its own community — even as members have to worship without gathering as the restrictions related to the pandemic continue to keep people home and away from their neighbors.
“Right now we’re so scattered trying to be the church is really difficult,” Burnette said. “And so this gives us something that connects us. Even if we can’t all be together, we can see what’s happening and we know that we as a community are helping our community.
