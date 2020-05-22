City Hall is reopening to the public. The Statesville Leisure Pool and Splash Pad will open June 5 and a day camp will soon be open.
Statesville has announced its reopening plan that correlates with Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s modification of the state’s stay-at-home order.
More information on the pool and splash pad openings and summer camp schedule will be released before June 5, but the city released some modifications, all of which will take place effective Tuesday as Monday is a holiday.
The customer services offices will remain closed. Utility payments will continue to be taken at the drive thru lanes at 301 S. Center St. Playground equipment will remain closed, but groups up to 25 may reserve outdoor shelters in the city parks.
Here is a closer look at changes coming:
City Hall: During the stay-at home order, there was limited public access, by appointment, with limited in-person staff meetings. City Hall will once more be open to the public, with group meetings by appointment and in-person staff meetings permitted with social distancing requirements.
City Office Building: This building has had limited public access, by appointment, with utility collections by drive-thru lanes and limited in-person meetings. These limitations continue, but there can now be group meetings, by appointment.
Fire stations: These have been, and remain, closed to the public.
Police stations: These have offered limited access by appointment with limited in-person meetings. The lobby will now be open Monday through Friday for normal business hours. In-person staff meetings will be allowed with social distancing requirements.
Outdoor Parks and Recreation facilities: These have been open to the public with restrooms open in Phase 1. The playgrounds and pool have been closed and the field reservations, programming and events canceled. The playgrounds remain closed but the pool will open with limited hours and capacity by June 5. The splash pad can open to up to 25 people on June 25 as well. Programming and events can also be scheduled for groups up to 25. The field reservations remain canceled.
Indoor recreational facilities: These have been closed to the public with all programming and reservations canceled. They remain closed to the public, but will open for day camp participants.
Statesville Civic Center: This has been and remains closed to the public with events and reservations canceled, but continues to take reservations by phone for events later in the year.
Statesville Regional Airport: This has and continues to have limited operating hours and limited public access for pilots and passengers.
Municipal Warehouse Complex: This has had limited public access, but now takes appointments for that access.
Water and sewer plants: These will continue to have limited public access.
