The Statesville City Council has approved a budget shaped by new financial constraints and several items to be fleshed out over future meetings.
Highlighting the meeting Monday night was the vote concerning the more than $101 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. City Manager Ron Smith said what was being presented was a modified version from what was planned earlier in the year; fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has hampered many state and local governments’ revenue streams.
“Is this the budget that we wanted to present to you this year? Absolutely not. We are fully anticipating that we will come back before the council at some point, probably before the end of the calendar year, hopefully with good news and suggested changes,” Smith said.
The budget passed with a 5-3 vote, with council member John Staford citing his dissent for the inclusion of a solid waste fee, which he called an unfair tax.
Also on the agenda were two first readings dealing with the annexation and rezoning of land adjacent to 110 Vance PO Road.
Senior Vice President of Woda Cooper Dennis Blackburn laid out his company’s plans for a congregate living facility on the location.
“We intend to develop 60 senior residential units and call it Landon Greene,” he said.
Blackburn added that, if approved, the facility would be built in a single phase, and not use any excess land on the property. Current plans do not have it encroaching on any farm land in the area, and he cited a study that indicated there was qualified need for the housing he’s proposing. He also said the facility is utilizing Low Income Housing Tax Credits as a means to keep rent affordable.
Nathan Duggins, a Greensboro attorney who represents some opponents of the annexation, fired back that Woda Cooper’s plans would not benefit the area.
“This is a rural part of the Iredell County community,” he said. “It has always been rural. It’s been an agricultural hub for that area of the county. If you rode out there, you wouldn’t see any three-story structures.”
He argued building a congregate living facility could stir a domino effect of similar facilities popping up in the area. Duggins added it could also exacerbate traffic and negatively impact tax values.
Each of the first readings was approved by the council, with Mayor Costi Kutteh delivering the tiebreaking vote in both instances.
The second readings for the ordinance approval will be held at a later date.
Other business by City Council:
First reading passed allowing a license transition for a home child care facility.
Approved unanimously provisions for handling illicit substance in stormwater drains and easements.
Postponed a public hearing on a site plan to develop mini-warehouses in the 1700 block of Wilkesboro Highway.
