Statesville has announced its facility reopening plan, which is designed to correlate with Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s modification of the state’s stay-at-home order.
Beginning Monday, limited public access to some city facilities will be allowed by appointment. Utility collection will continue to be taken by drive-thru lanes. Bathrooms in the parks will be open, but playgrounds will remain closed. Public meetings will continue to limit public admittance.
Each facility has a plan specialized to its functions and operations, including appropriate use of personal protective equipment and cleaning schedules.
Here is a look at the plans for reopening municipal facilities.
City Hall: Currently closed to the public, it will limit public access to appointment-only. In-person staff meetings will be allowed on a limited bases with social-distancing requirements in place.
City Office building: Currently closed to the public with utility collection by drive-thru, it will also limit public access to appointment-only. Utility collections continue with drive-thru lanes. In-person staff meetings will be allowed on a limited basis with social-distancing requirements.
Fire stations: These are currently, and will remain, closed to the public.
Police station: Currently closed to the public, these will allow limited public access by appointment only. In-person staff meetings will be allowed with social-distancing requirements.
Outdoor Parks and Recreation facilities: These are currently open to the public with restrooms, playgrounds, pool, field reservations and programming and events closed or cancelled. Facilities will open to the public with restrooms open, but the playgrounds and pools, where applicable, will remain closed. Field reservations, programming and events still closed.
Indoor recreational facilities: These have been closed to the public with programming and reservations cancelled. This will remain unchanged.
Statesville Civic Center: The facility has been closed to the public with events and reservations cancelled. This remains in place, but it is taking reservations by phone for events later in the year.
Statesville Regional Airport: The facility has had limited operating hours with limited public access for pilots and passengers. This will remain unchanged.
Municipal Warehouse Complex: This has had limited public access. This will continue, by appointment only.
Water and sewer plants: These have had limited public access, which will continue unchanged.
