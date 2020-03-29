The City of Statesville is asking residents to voluntarily limit their water usage after mechanical issues at the Water Treatment Plant this weekend reduced the plant’s ability to pump water out into the city’s water system.
The problems are expected to be repaired by Wednesday, but in the meantime, residents are asked to refrain from:
» Watering shrubs and lawns
» Washing vehicles
» Washing off patios, sidewalks and driveways
» Unnecessary laundry
The city added in a news release that the issue is in no way connected to the COVID-19 outbreak, and it encourages residents to continue washing their hands regularly.
Currently, the city’s water system is able to meet the basic needs of customers, and there is no impact on the quality of the water, the release said.
However, to ensure everyone has water for their basic needs, officials are asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their nonessential water usage.
This does not affect the customers of Iredell Water Corp. inside the city limits.
