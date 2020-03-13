The City of Statesville, in response to recommendations from health officials’ recommendations and in following N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s mandates, is taking a number of precautionary measures in reaction to the coronavirus threat.
City Manager Ron Smith stated, in a news release, that the following measures are effective immediately and will remain in effect for the next 30 days. His office will continue to monitor the situation and determine if modifications are needed prior to April 13.
» The City is cancelling or postponing all board and committee meetings that involve 50 or more people. All non-essential city meetings involving city staff, community groups or that include persons from outside Iredell County are also being cancelled or postponed.
» The Recreation and Parks Department is cancelling a number of city-sponsored programs such as sports leagues, fitness classes, senior trips, the Spring Egg Hunts, Family Bingo Night and the March 24 Recreation Conversation meeting. The department will make a decision on the after-school program when plans for Iredell-Statesville Schools have been announced. For now, the Fitness and Activity Center and the Bentley Community Center will remain open for use, but the gymnasiums will be closed. The Fitness Centers and multi-purpose rooms will remain open at both facilities. Community parks will remain open.
» The Statesville Civic Center, Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, Bentley Community Center, Bristol Road Community Center and all community parks are cancelling all facility rentals involving 50 or more people, and are working with customers to reschedule and provide refunds.
» Utility customers are strongly discouraged from coming to the Customer Service office. Customers are urged to make their payments online at utilities.statesvillenc.net or by phone at 704-878-3564. Utility bill payments can be mailed or placed in the drop box versus paying in person.
» The public is encouraged to avoid entering city buildings and should use the phone or email for city-related business. For a directory, call 704-878-3550 or visit the City’s website at www.statesvillenc.net.
» Monday night’s work session and pre-agenda meeting for the city council have been canceled. The City Council meeting will continue as scheduled at 7 p.m., but attendance will be limited to 50 persons. Because there are several time-sensitive public hearings on the agenda, the meeting will be streamed on the City’s Facebook page and broadcast on cable channel 20. Instead of attending the meeting, the public is encouraged to share their views via info@statesvillenc.net. These emails will be delivered to Council members in a timely fashion.
Plans for the April 6 Council meeting will be announced closer to time.
Smith stressed that essential services such as sanitation, police, fire, public works and electric utilities should not be impacted.
“We are telling our employees and stressing to the public that handwashing is critical,” Smith reiterated. “Self- quarantine if you have any symptoms, particularly fever, shortness of breath and cough. If you are over the age of 65 or have an underlying condition such as heart, liver, lung disease, diabetes or auto-immune diseases, you should be vigilant in protecting your health.
“We will continue to monitor this situation and make decisions as they are needed, and we’ll keep you informed,” Smith stated in the release.
