The city of Statesville is working to contain the spread of germs in reaction to the threat of coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, the city announced that it was closing all playgrounds and public restrooms. The city is also canceling the April 6 Statesville City Council meeting to align with the state’s restrictions on large gatherings and “strong appeals to limit person-to-person contact,” a news release reported.
The city staff is making preparations to hold future council meetings electronically that would adhere to open meetings laws.
In terms of the playgrounds, the city is encouraging activity but trying to limit contact and the potential for community spread COVID-19, which has been reported in North Carolina, state officials reported.
“We want people to have the ability to get out in the fresh air as a healthy outlet during this stressful time,” the release states. “However, we encourage citizens to stick to individual activities such as running, walking, and biking while maintaining a safe distance (at least 6 feet) from others. If you have any symptoms, feel sick, or have been exposed to someone else with symptoms — please stay home.”
