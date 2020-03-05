The City of Statesville Electric Utilities announced that during March it will be conducting residential and commercial telephone surveys as part of a long-term planning study.
The purpose of the survey is to measure opinions of residents and business owners regarding the electric service received from the City of Statesville Electric Utilities, as well as communication preferences and perceptions of new strategic initiatives.
“We sincerely value our customers and want to ensure their feedback and preferences are factored into our long-term planning,” said John Maclaga, Electric Utilities director. “This survey will be vital in helping us understand customer concerns and priorities and will help guide us in making decisions that best reflect the goals and needs of our customers.”
The survey itself will be conducted by GreatBlue Research, Inc., a professional market research firm located in Glastonbury, Conn. A random sample of the City of Statesville Electric Utilities residential and business customers will be called and the name of the firm (GreatBlue) will show up on the caller ID, if customers have that technology available at their home or business. If customers do not have caller ID technology, the phone number that will appear will be 860-740-4000, or a variation of it.
As required by the Code of Ethics of the National Council on Public Polls and the United States Privacy Act of 1974, GreatBlue Research Inc. maintains the anonymity of respondents to surveys the firm conducts. No information will be released that might in any way reveal the identity of the respondent to the City of Statesville Electric Utilities.
If customers have any questions about the survey, they can contact GreatBlue Research, Inc. at 860-740-4000, or the contacts below.
