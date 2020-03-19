The City of Statesville is working to make sure that all information concerning coronavirus and closings in the area is accurate.
The city is following all of the directives issued by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper — and is asking that residents do the same.
If you have concerns or questions about closings or safety, email info@statesvillenc.net or call 704-878-3586. There have been some inaccurate reports, including a widespread video earlier this week offering incorrect information that the city was closing grocery stores and gas stations, an announcement from the City of Statesville stated.
“The State of Emergency declared by Mayor Costi Kutteh earlier this week gives the city some limited authority,” the announcement states. The declaration does give city Manager Ron Smith authority to make some decisions without having to convene City Council, such as halting disconnections of utility services until further notice.
“At this time, we are following the directives issued by the governor and feel the measures taken so far are appropriate,” said Kutteh in the announcement. “If there are concerns or questions about closings or safety, please contact the city directly to have those answered with the most up-to-date information.”
