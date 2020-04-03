The City of Statesville has outlined a series of procedures and the dropping of some fees in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Earlier this week, N. C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order to help reduce the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak. For Statesville, the governor’s order helped clarify some of the procedures already in place for its utility customers.
The City of Statesville has outlined the following guidelines, to be in effect for the next 60 days for all Statesville water, sewer and electric customers:
» The $2.75 convenience fee charged by credit card companies is being credited back to the customer’s account.
» The city is not disconnecting a customer’s water, sewer or electric service for nonpayment.
» Late fees and interest for nonpayment are being waived.
“These measures will help ensure residents can remain in their homes and slow the spread of the coronavirus,” a release states. “However, all customers are still responsible for paying all usage and, if possible, should continue to pay on their accounts to avoid accumulating large balances.”
Statesville will offer extended repayment plans that allow residential customers at least six months to pay unpaid bills without owing interest charges, the release states. This six-month period will apply to outstanding bill payments accumulated during the effective period of the executive order plus 120 days.
The Statesville Customer Service Office (301 S. Center St.) has been closed to the public for several weeks and is not accepting payments in person. To help customers stay at home to pay, the city offers the following options:
» Pay online (utilities.statesvillenc.net) or by phone (704-878-3564) using a credit card. (The $2.75 convenience fee charged by the credit card company is being credited back to the customer’s account.)
» Mail the payment with the bill stub and account number written on the check to P.O. Box 1111, Statesville, NC, 28687.
» Place the payment in the drop box located at the front of the office building, 301 S. Center St.
» Use the drive through station on the side of the office building, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Questions can be addressed to customerservice@statesvillenc.net or 704-878-3564.
