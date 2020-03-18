In an effort to protect the health and safety of the community, customers and staff, the City of Statesville is implementing several operational changes to encourage social distancing and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Effective immediately, the City of Statesville will not disconnect any customer’s service for non-payment, in order to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments, a news release reported. The city will continue to read meters and send bills.
"We encourage customers to pay what they can to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later," a news release from the City of Statesville states.
Also, effective immediately, it is limiting walk-in access to the City Office Building, including the customer services area, or collections office. Customers who have traditionally paid in person should use other options for their own safety and convenience, the release states, including by mail, bank draft, phone, drop box, a bank's bill-pay service or drive-thru.
Specific instructions and details about these options are available at www.statesvillenc.net/coronavirus. For more information, email customerservice@statesvillenc.net or call 704-878-3564 and request that a copy of the information be sent to you.
Customers needing to set up new utility accounts, have their utilities disconnected or transferred can make these requests via email at customerservice@statesvillenc.net or calling 704-878-3564. Any transactions requiring a deposit can be made at the drive-thru or box drop. A member of the customer service team will assist with more information or the customer can review instructions at www.statesvillenc.net/coronavirus.
