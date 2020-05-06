As Chairman James Mallory wrapped up the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, he updated the board and the public on the letter he sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.
In the letter, he asked for more county control of reopening the county’s businesses that were closed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Mallory said if counties can individually meet standards set by the state, which include a downward trend in hospitalizations and the number of cases, counties should be able to start implementing the reopening phases also designed by the state.
Mallory said he also asked the governor to change how the state analyzes the number of COVID-19 cases. Mallory said about one-fourth of the cases in North Carolina are from residential care facilities. If the cases in care facilities were removed from the number of cases for the state as a whole, it would give a better idea of how rampant the virus is in these facilities as well as how the average North Carolinian is affected.
By focusing on residential care facilities, the state could focus on protecting a more at-risk community. Mallory said the same mindset could be applied to meat packaging plants and other areas that require essential employees to be in close proximity with each other and have been the source of outbreaks in the state.
Commissioner Ken Robertson said some of the state-determined standards would not be very applicable to Iredell County. Currently, only six people are hospitalized. An increase or decrease will not create the significant trend the state seems to be looking for to meet each standard.
Commissioner Thomas Bowles said some of the increase in cases was due to more testing, as some state officials have said.
Regardless of who gets to decide when counties enter new phases of reopening, the first comes into state-wide effect Friday at the governor’s order. Some businesses will reopen and retail stores will be able to have half of their maximum occupancy instead of 20% in the store at one time. Mallory warned people that while they should enjoy the new freedom, they should still practice social distancing.
“To keep from having a spike and having to regress, and having more stringent restrictions imposed on us, we need to act individually and exercise personal responsibility as you exercise your personal choices,” Mallory said. “We’ll continue to try to get more running room for the county and hope to have a conversation with the state to try to achieve that.”
