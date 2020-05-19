On Tuesday, Iredell Economic Development Corp. will request a change to the county’s agreement with Cheney Brothers LLC regarding tax breaks for the company.
In November 2017, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved an economic incentive agreement with Statesville food distribution company Cheney Brothers. Over five years, Cheney Brothers would receive $465,000 in economic incentives based on the predicted $20 to 24 million the company would invest in the county.
The agreement was instigated by Cheney Brothers’ plan to expand its Statesville facility by 160,000 square feet. The expansion would allow the company to hire 105 more employees.
Cheney Brothers is requesting the minimum investment be lowered to $15 million. The economic incentive rewarded to the company would be reduced as well, starting in 2021.
The Iredell Economic Development Corp. indicated the effects of COVID-19 on Cheney Brothers caused the request for a decrease in the amount Cheney Brothers will invest in Iredell.
On Tuesday, the board will also:
» Hear County Manager Beth Jones propose the 2020-2021 budget.
» Hear a presentation of the county Parks and Recreation Department’s new master plan.
» Proclaim May 17-23 Emergency Medical Services week.
» Consider accepting four grants for Emergency Medical Services or Emergency Management equaling $21,487.
