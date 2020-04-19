While some services and businesses may be temporarily closed, Children’s Hope Alliance is still providing services to the community’s at-risk children and families. CHA has pivoted its typical in-person services to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an effort to maintain the health and safety of staff members and clients.
“The needs a child has, particularly mental health needs, don’t stop just because of a change — even if that change is a pandemic,” CHA President and CEO Celeste Dominguez said. “And our commitment to North Carolina’s children and families is to continue to provide hope, health and healing.”
Dominguez explained that to meet this commitment, CHA is being “nimble and flexible” in meeting the needs of children and families.
One of those families included a 16-year-old girl and her family, who had just started in CHA’s Intensive In-Home program — a program designed to keep families together — before COVID-19.
“She started our services after multiple suicide attempts, and her grandmother, who she lives with, was at her wits’ end,” Dominguez said.
The team working with this family relied on providing service through video and phone contacts.
“Despite this change to a telehealth model, the team helped her to develop self-control and coping skills, which means there’s been no more suicidal behavior and things are much more normal at home.”
Other services provided by CHA include therapy and a variety of community-based services such as family preservation, Treatment Alternatives for Sexualized Kids, and foster care. And the majority of work done with clients in these services is also following a virtual delivery format.
Despite these changes to meet current needs in a COVID-19 work climate, Dominguez worries that perhaps the biggest change is yet to come.
“We are facing a time when many families are facing job loss, and they are in a new situation where they are together all of the time — managing children’s schoolwork, social time, and overall behavior and mental health needs,” she said. “That’s a recipe for domestic violence, more specifically child abuse, when a family is not equipped to manage these added pressures.”
It is anticipated that this growing “silent pandemic” will result in an influx of children entering the foster system once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.
As a result, Children’s Hope Alliance is focusing efforts to meet this demand. The agency offers monthly online information sessions for anyone interested in becoming a foster parent, along with online training for foster parents as well, free of charge.
To register or get more information, contact CHA foster care recruiter trainer Tomika Brooks at 919-500-9341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.