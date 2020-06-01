Reid Kennedy Bills and Shelby Gibson were on their way to a fundraiser when their accident happened.
They were riding down Buffalo Shoals Road on May 2 when a nail cut through a tire.
“We ended up rolling our motorcycle,” Gibson said. “Reid was in ICU that night, he had a brain bleed. I had a shoulder separation and a really, really bad concussion.”
Meanwhile, Reid’s father Keith Bills, was hosting the fundraiser at nearby STE Powersports when he got the call about the accident.
“During the food drive, with everybody lining up getting here, I got a phone call that my son’s motorcycle went down,” he said. “A tragic accident over on Buffalo Shoals Road. So he wound up — I took off, I got down there, and they were in ambulances.”
Reid told his dad to go back since he was running the drive and keep it going. He did — and while he was handing out a plaque to a man who had lost his son in the line of duty as a fireman, he looked up.
“I was giving him a plaque in honor of his son who was taken in the line of duty as a fireman, and my son went by in an ambulance,” he said. “And then Shelby went by, going to Baptist Hospital.”
From that moment on, people wanted to help the pair of front-line workers. Reid works as a firefighter with West Iredell and Central fire departments. Shelby is an EMT with Iredell County Emergency Management Services.
On Saturday, both were the source of an outpouring of support at a fundraiser — again at STE Powersports.
After a lengthy motorcycle ride that left and arrived at the site, friends, family and fellow first responders lined up to give thanks for their recoveries and to offer support for the weeks to come. Door prizes and food had been donated to the cause. As the grill cooked the burgers and hot dogs for those visiting — all free of charge, donations were strictly
voluntary — 17-year-old Makenzie Loudermilt sang for the crowd.
Other first responders milled about, looking at the pack of motorcycles parked on the lot.
Everyone seemed in good spirits.
“Today we’re doing things a little differently,” Keith Bills said. “We haven’t asked for money at the door. We’ve had the food donated by local Red Knights chapter … What we’re doing is come, eat, enjoy. Fellowship, have a good time and support our local first responders.”
Each of them is coming off shoulder procedures. With arms in sloganed slings, they chatted and smiled — and expressed their deep gratitude to be supported by this community.
“We’re just trying to serve our community as best we can,” Gibson said in an understated reference to her normal job.
As she looked across the growing crowd, she struggled to capture the impact of this.
“It’s, honestly, this is breathtaking to me,” she said. “I can’t believe we had this big of a turnout. It’s amazing. It’s truly a blessing.”
Reid agreed.
“Not even the financial aspect, just on the mental aspect it’s overwhelming to see I have this support system,” he said. “When we wrecked, it was just us by ourselves until people started finding out. Just to see this many people take time out of their day, it really helps boost (us).
“Even though we’re out of work and we’re focusing on not being able to go to work, we both enjoy our jobs, with her working EMS, me being a full-time firefighter, it’s hard when you see the fire trucks going down the road and you know, ‘Hey, I should be there.’ Then you see this many folks who have taken their time out of their day to come support us, it helps bring you out of those lower moments just knowing you have this many people supporting you.”
He and his twin sister, who was manning the silent auction tent, were spending their 25th birthday with this crowd of supporters.
For Shelby and Reid, it was just difficult to grasp this much community support. While neither is certain just when they can return to work, on Saturday afternoon that didn’t seem to matter quite as much. Not with the emotional lift this crowd provided.
“I just really appreciate everyone,” Shelby said. “I’m just very thankful for everybody who came out today. Just being here. It’s not even the fact that they made a donation, it’s just them showing up.”
Reid echoed that sentiment. Asked if there was anything he’d like to share about the day, he had just one thought.
“Just how grateful we are,” he said. “That’s about the only word that comes to mind.”
