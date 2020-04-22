The Iredell County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a motion allowing Chairman James Mallory to write a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper requesting local control of measures taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Conditions in Iredell are better than other places in the Charlotte-metro area,” Mallory said.
Mallory said no one in federal, state or local government wants to loosen restrictions made to control the spread of the coronavirus too soon, but they also don’t want to wait too long to reopen the economy.
Elected officials must walk the fine line between risking increased spreading of the virus and not allowing people to support themselves financially.
Even as restrictions start to ease, residents should still practice social distancing precautions. Mallory said everyone had a social responsibility to do everything they can to protect themselves and those around them.
“I think we can move from the meat cleaver approach, one size fits all, to the more discreet scalpel-like approach, based on conditions,” Mallory said.
The board also unanimously approved a motion allowing Mallory to write a letter to the N.C. Board of Elections regarding changes in absentee ballot regulations.
Mallory said there was discussion at the state level of making it easier to vote via absentee ballot but at what he sees as the cost of integrity of the voting process.
Mallory pointed out that anyone, regardless of the reason, can request an absentee ballot a week before the election they wish to participate in.
“It’s already easy to vote,” Commissioner Ken Robertson said. “I’m not for making it easier to commit fraud.”
Funds accepted to address pandemicCommissioners also unanimously approved the acceptance of funds for three different county departments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Combined, the county is accepting more than $300,000 for Emergency Medical Services, the county health department and the sheriff’s office.
EMS will purchase personal protective equipment, or PPE. The health department will increase testing for at-risk populations and purchase PPE. The sheriff’s office will purchase a camera and infrared no-touch thermometer system to take the temperature of anyone who comes to the Iredell County Detention Center.
Mallory said this was the quickest allotment of funding he had ever seen and thanked state and federally elected officials.
“Everyone’s running short, and the only thing that gets you the supplies is the scratch,” Mallory said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.