When a group of friends were watching current events unfold across the country, they started trying to think of something they could do to help.
So they decided to quickly put together a community event.
“Me and a group of friends, we had seen everything that was going on and we just wanted to do what we could,” said Deanna Ocampo, one of those involved in the event. “We knew we couldn’t do anything big, but we wanted to do something.”
Ocampo said the group wasn’t officially affiliated with any one group, but she and her friends did talk to some people who had been involved in the local protests and they contributed some food and support to the event.
They created the Community Cookout, which was held last Saturday at the Power Cross/Abernathy Baseball Field located on Paola Street. It was open to all, offered a free hot dog and was designed to be “an afternoon full of good food and good people showing love to one another.”
It ended up, according to Ocampo, hosting around 200 or so people including those who just came out to show support or to work the event. They cooked 160 hot dogs and the owner of Hungry Howie’s on East Broad Street donated pizzas. They also walked to some nearby houses to deliver pizzas.
They reached out to the Statesville Police Department and several officers were in attendance, as well as to Power Cross in order to use its field.
Popular at the event, aside from the positive vibes, were the “Show Love Not Hate: Free Hugs” shirts.
Those will be available at the next event the group is planning, too.
“Actually we had a ton of people that were asking where we got them and if they could have any,” Ocampo said of the shirts her group had custom made. “We had a few extra and we gave them away.”
At the end of the day, the group found itself planning to do the event again — this time with more than the week to plan it they took this time — and marveling at the turnout and community reaction to it, saying that to God went the glory for the event.
“It was really a community effort. It was great,” she said.
And the best part?
“The coolest part to me was to see the kids play with the officers because of all the things going on right now,” she said.
