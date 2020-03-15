North Carolina now has 32 reported cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, up from 23 on Saturday, state health officials announced Sunday morning.
Iredell County has no reported cases. According to a map on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, of nearby counties, Forsyth County has two, Mecklenburg County has four and Cabarrus County has one case of a strain of coronavirus first reported in December 2019 in China. Case numbers include tests deemed presumptive positive or confirmed positive.
No deaths from the virus have been reported in North Carolina, according to the department. The state is providing such updated data once a day.
On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper and state schools Superintendent Mark Johnson announced that all public schools would close for at least two weeks starting Monday.
Many colleges and universities have also told students to stay off campus, have extended spring breaks and expect to move to online learning.
A presumptive positive COVID-19 test still must be confirmed by another testing laboratory.
NCDHHS is responding to presumptive positive cases by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection, according to information on the state’s website.
A confirmed positive case means the test has been confirmed by the CDC lab.
In light of Cooper’s state of emergency declaration and guidance regarding canceling or postponing large gatherings, the Fort Dobbs State Historic Site has canceled the annual “War for Empire” scheduled for April 4-5.
“While we are disappointed not to be able to offer these experiences, the health and safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff is always our first priority,” a release states. “If these events can be rescheduled, we will announce new dates in the future.”
Fort Dobbs does remain open at this time, but states that visitors who are sick or belong to a high risk group, as defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, “are encouraged to postpone their visit.” The site is also offering more frequent cleaning of high-traffic areas.
Major businesses reactA host of national business with stores in the area are altering their hours in reaction to the threat of coronavirus.
As of Sunday, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, according to the company’s corporate site.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.
Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation,” the release states. “As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.”
The company has also instituted a temporary emergency leave policy for its employees.
Publix has also adjusted its hours. As of Saturday, the store and pharmacy hours companywide changed to an 8 p.m. closing.
“This will give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves,” a release states.
“These are just some of the extra measures Publix is taking across our entire operation to safeguard the health and well-being of our customers, our associates, and our communities.”
Scholastic programScholastic has created a free digital learning hub designed to support virtual learning plans, according to a news release. Scholastic Learn at Home allows open access to daily learning journeys divided into four grade spans: pre-K to kindergarten, first and second grade; third through fifth grade; and sixth through ninth grade.
To learn more and to access Scholastic Learn at Home, visit: http://www.scholastic.com/learnathome.
