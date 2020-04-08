On Tuesday, Deputy County Manager Susan Robertson gave the Iredell County Commissioners the time frame for when the county will be able to sell the school bonds.
The $115.5 million and $10.5 million school bonds to build a high school for Iredell-Statesville Schools, a middle school for Mooresville Graded School District and a new public safety training center for Mitchell Community College were approved during the March election 2 to 1.
Robertson said bonds would be ready for bids by the first quarter of next year at the earliest.
The school systems have to have construction plans drawn and approved at the state level before the county can sell the bonds. Robertson said that while there has been a spike in bond interest rates recently, those are expected to decline by the time the projects will be ready.
“I want to thank everyone for their trust and support for this investment for the capacity needs of our schools,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said. “Schools play a vital role in our growth in the county, our economic impacts, creating jobs.”
Tuesday, commissioners also:
» Unanimously approved Iredell Memorial Hospital’s plan to use tax exempt bonds to expand medical facilities in Mooresville.
» Postponed discussion on economic development Project Coupling to the next meeting on April 21, so Italian representatives can attend the public hearing.
