The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will discuss moving funds originally meant for SROs to be used instead for the purchase of bus cameras.
Iredell-Statesville Schools received a grant for $66,666 to help fund two existing SROs in the elementary schools. The school system is asking commissioners if the system can use the funds to improve another aspect of school security.
ISS wants to purchase 15 school bus cameras with the funds intended for the elementary school SROs before the system received the grant.
The public can watch the livestream of the meeting on the county’s website.
Commissioners will also:
» Hear a presentation on Stop Child Abuse Now, the organization’s needs and budget requests.
» Hold a public hearing for a conditional rezoning allowing the construction of storage units on Charlotte Highway.
» Hold a public hearing for a rezoning allowing the expansion of a gas station on Tomlin Mill Road near Interstate 77.
» Consider allowing the Iredell County Public Library to apply for a $2,000 grant for the purchase of supplies to protect staff and visitors from the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.