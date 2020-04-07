Iredell County commissioners will hold their scheduled meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will be streaming it on the county’s website.
The 5 p.m. pre-agenda meeting is canceled.
The commissioners will discuss Iredell Memorial Hospital’s plan to issue tax exempt bonds, with those not to exceed $62 million.
Iredell Memorial plans to use the funds for a surgery center, diagnostic imaging center and physician office space in Mooresville.
According to the commissioners’ agenda, federal tax law and the finance authority Iredell Memorial is using requires the commissioners to approve the bonds issued to finance the new facilities. The county will not take on any debt or be responsible for payment.
The public can voice their opinions on the hospital’s bonds by calling 704-878-3051 at the appropriate time during the meeting. Callers will speak in the order they call.
There will also be a public hearing for a $440,000 economic development incentive for a project called Project Coupling. Economic development projects are kept anonymous to protect the incentive from competition.
The incentive lasts five years. The company has invested $42.6 million in the county.
