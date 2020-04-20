The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will consider tax incentives for a company on Tuesday night.
Companies remain anonymous during public hearings for tax incentives to discourage competition of other areas the company could build a business.
The incentive is equal to $440,000 over five years. The company will invest $24.6 million in Iredell County.
The public hearing was rescheduled from the first Tuesday of April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accepting financial assistance for COVID-19 response
Iredell County Emergency Medical Services and the Iredell Health Department are asking commissioners to accept financial assistance offered by the federal government and the N.C. Division of Public Health.
The federal government offered EMS $128,513 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. EMS can buy supplies to protect the public and paramedics providing care for COVID-19 patients. If the funds are not accepted, Iredell will not have another opportunity to accept additional funds.
The U.S. Department of Justice offered the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office $54,119. ICSO will buy personal protective equipment, sanitizers and medical equipment for the Iredell County Detention Center.
The state division of public health offered the health department $133,835 to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.”
The health department will use some of the funds to make testing available for congregate living facilities.
Commissioners will also receive an update on the Transportation Master Plan funded by the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization.
