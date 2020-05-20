On Tuesday, County Manager Beth Jones presented the county’s proposed budget of $230,357,300 to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.
The tax rate changed by one cent from 52.75 to 53.75 cents per $100 because of the School Capacity Bond approved in the March election by the general populace.
Jones said that many factors affect Iredell’s budget that are out of the county’s control because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Several unknown variables exist, which makes it difficult to accurately project revenues for the year ahead of us,” Jones said. “For this reason, we have prepared a scaled back budget in anticipation of a worst-case scenario. Our hope is revenues will improve over the first half of the new fiscal year and allow us to revisit the budget mid-year.”
Jones said the county predicts a 2.63% decline in sales tax, the second largest source of revenue for the county. However, property tax is the largest source of revenue and is expected to increase by 5.85%.
The county is tightening its budget, eliminating some capital project requests and not raising employee salaries. Jones said raises may be considered in the second half of the year if Iredell’s economy recovers easily.
“The County’s commitment to live within our means and prepare for financial uncertainty will pay off in the year ahead,” Jones said. “This recommended budget does not anticipate the use of fund balance for normal operational funding. We are recommending the appropriation of two one-time expenditures for planning purposes.”
The two expenditures equal $280,000 and are made up of a transportation plan and a master plan study of the Iredell County Fairgrounds.
Forty-four percent of the county’s proposed budget is funding education. The second highest expenditure is public safety at 21%.
While the number of capital projects was reduced, the county will still spend $2,667,500 on projects like accessibility improvements to county facilities.
Iredell is the 14th largest county in North Carolina, and it has the 13th lowest tax rate.
“A low tax rate is a double-edge sword in many respects,” Jones said. “It assists in business recruitment and retention and is appealing to new residents but limits the County’s ability to offer the same level of services as other similar size counties. It is a delicate balance of adequate service delivery and fiscal conservancy. However, in a time of economic decline as a result of COVID-19, our low tax rate is a blessing to our already struggling residents and businesses.”
County approves Cheney Brothers economic incentive agreement amendment
Jenn Bosser told the Iredell Board of Commissioners that Cheney Brothers LLC had already met the $20 million investment the board and company agreed to in Nov. 2017. However, the company wanted to reduce the number of jobs the facility would provide by 2022.
In 2017, Cheney Brothers agreed to provide 105 jobs along with the investment in the county for an incentive of $465,000 over five years. Currently, the company has hired 80 people.
Bosser requested Cheney Brothers receive a full payout and still have until 2022 to hire the 25 remaining employees they committed to.
Concerned about setting a precedent, commissioners agreed to give Cheney Brothers 80% of the full incentive. The company can receive the remaining 20% when it has 105 employees. Cheney Brothers has until November 2022 to hire the 25 remaining employees.
“What really drives this is the jobs,” Commissioner Ken Robertson said. “That’s why we’re saying, even if the financial is met, the jobs part isn’t. The incentive isn’t going to be the same because these incentives are to create above-average paying jobs.”
