On Tuesday, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners will vote on the county’s $230 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
The budget includes a 1 cent increase for the school bonds voters approved in March. The proposed tax rate is 53.75 cents per $100 valuation.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic’s expected effect on sales tax and income tax, the budget was more conservative than originally planned. County Manager Beth Jones suggested in May that the board reevaluate the effect of the pandemic later in 2020.
Also on Tuesday, Iredell County Library Director Juli Moore will request permission to apply for a state grant which would fund hotspots and Chromebooks library patrons could checkout.
According to the request in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, “The grant will allow the library to offer a new service: internet and Chromebooks to go, with the intention of supporting workforce development and closing the homework gap.”
If the library receives the grant, the state will give Iredell County Library up to $10,000 to purchase Chromebooks and hotspots. No match is required.
The meeting is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room in the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St.
Tuesday, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners will also:
» Recognize Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Brady Johnson, who will retire June 30.
» Hear an update on COVID-19 in Iredell County from the county health and emergency management directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.