Less than 2,500 people in Iredell County are without power as of Monday, energy providers are reporting.
Severe weather conditions late Sunday evening and early Monday led to power outages across much of the western and central part of the state; Duke’s website said outages peaked around 6 a.m. with more than 250,000 customers impacted.
Around noon Monday, an outage map on the company’s website showed that Mooresville has nearly 1,800 customers without power. Roughly 400 people in the Lake Norman area are also experiencing outages.
In Statesville, Energy United's website stated over 144 people were without power. EU's Communications Manager Maureen Moore said the company experienced over 10,000 outages due to the storm.
Moore added crews are out in the Statesville and Iredell County area, and are being assisted members of Blue Ridge Energy.
Duke Energy said it is awaiting storm impacts. A spokesperson for the energy provider said in many cases high winds are preventing crews access to affected areas, and that crews can’t begin work on a power outage until winds in that area are less than 39 mph. As of noon, the crews were able to work in most areas.
